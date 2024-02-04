On the 4th of February every year, the world unites to raise awareness of fundamental cancer issues. Several people all around the world are diagnosed with cancer every day, some come out victorious, while some succumb to it.

With hopes, aspirations and zeal to battle the big C, the cure for cancer is still underway. Treatments are available, vaccines are also out. Recently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government's plans to focus on vaccination against cervical cancer for girls aged 9 to 14 as part of her interim Budget 2024.

On World Cancer Day, let's look at celebrities who battled cancer and came out victorious. Their life post-cancer is no less than a blessing. Celebrities like Manisha Koirala, Sharmila Tagore, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, Lisa Ray, Rakesh Roshan, Mahima Chaudhary, Chhavi Mittal, Sanjay Dutt, Kirron Kher's triumph over cancer.

Tahir Kashyap

It was in 2018 that Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer. Speaking about the same in an Instagram post, she said, "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high-grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."

"This mastectomy has left me with even more self-love! Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self-love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses," she added.

Tahira shared pictures of her bald look after undergoing chemotherapy sessions and battling the deadly C-word disease like a warrior. Sharing a picture she wrote, "Hello world! That's a new me with the old self! I was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it's so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don't have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol' cap for too long. But this feels so good".

Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a photo of Tahira and commended her for her bravery in beating cancer. Sharing a photo of her back from after her surgery and an old photo of the both of them, Ayushmann wrote, "The girl I pulled by having samosa and chai at hut number 14 in Panjab University. ❤️ In love with your heart and spirit @tahirakashyap ❤️ #WorldCancerDay"

Manisha Koirala, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, recovered from the disease and launched her autobiography - Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life - on January 8, 2018, in Mumbai.

In 2019, the actress posted a picture of herself from the time when she was undergoing treatment for cancer and wrote about "second chances."

She wrote, "Forever grateful for a second chance to live. Good morning, friends. This is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy and healthy one."

Forever greatful for second chance to life ??????gm friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy& healthy one ??? pic.twitter.com/LzCL25mWVc — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) December 1, 2019

Sanjay Dutt

In August 2020, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Months later, he announced that he was cancer-free.

When Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer, he revealed that he was all alone in the hospital. His wife Manyata was in Dubai, where the entire Dutt family has been living for years now. His sister Priya Dutt, used to be with him.

Dutt has lost close family members to cancer. Sanjay Dutt said, "I have a history of cancer in my family. My mom (Nargis) died of pancreatic cancer, and my late wife (Richa Sharma) died of brain cancer. So, the first thing I said was, I don't want to take chemotherapy. If I'm supposed to die, I will just die, but I don't want any treatment," the actor spoke on the sidelines of an event at a hospital. He was with his sister and Dr Sewanti Limaye, who treated him.

Sanjay Dutt said that he never knew that his backache was linked to cancer. He said that he continued to treat it with hot water bottles and painkillers, until one day he couldn't breathe. "I was taken to the hospital, but the cancer news was not broken to me properly. My wife, my family or my sisters, nobody was around me at that time. I was all alone and suddenly this guy comes and tells me 'you have cancer'.

Rakesh Roshan

Actor and director Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early-stage throat cancer - squamous cell carcinoma of the throat. His son actor Hrithik Roshan, announced the news through and wrote that he knew Rakesh Roshan wouldn't miss the gym, even on surgery day. Rakesh Roshan's daughter Sunaina Roshan was diagnosed with cervical cancer a few years ago but emerged as a survivor.

Veteran actress Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer affecting plasma cells. Anupam Kher shared that the actor and Member of Parliament was going through treatment.

In 2009, Lisa Ray was also diagnosed with multiple myeloma which is a type of blood cancer that originates in the bone marrow, leading to the abnormal growth of plasma cells. Lisa Ray has come out victorious.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi was diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018.

Sonali Bendre

In 2018, actor Sonali Bendre revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She took to social media to announce that she was undergoing treatment in New York for high-grade cancer.

In December 2018, she was cancer-free and returned to Mumbai.

Chhavi Mittal

Actor-producer-entrepreneur Chhavi Mittal survived breast cancer.

Speaking about her diagnosis, she said, "I had pulled a chest muscle during a gym workout and was advised an MRI scan to understand the nature of muscle stress. That's when they found a tumour in my other breast and insisted on a biopsy. Till then, I had ticked all the boxes, breastfed my babies, got my routine tests done regularly, slept and woke up on time, ate right, and never missed the gym. I was well aware of self-check protocols or changes in the breast. So, when the result came, it was unbelievable. Since it was Stage II, Grade I, doctors advised immediate surgery. Based on the histopathology report, the surgeon said we could avoid chemotherapy and since my cancer was slow-progressing, gave me a fortnight to prepare. I finished my work commitments and by the time I was on the operating table, I believed I could get the cancer out of my body for good. For my children. I had to because I didn't have any other option."

Several other actors, such as Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan, Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, Nargis, Mumtaz, and Feroz Khan, lost their battle to cancer.