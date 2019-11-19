Charlie's Angels actress Kristen Stewart recently talked about her romantic relationship with former beau Robert Pattinson during the shoot of the Twilight saga. Kristen also said she was excited to see Rob play the role of Batman.

As earlier reported, Kristen Stewart was recently a guest at Howard Stern's podcast where she candidly talked about Robert Pattinson. Kristen even revealed what exactly went down between her and her Snow White movie director Rupert Sanders.

In addition to this, Kristen Stewart also stated in one of her recent interviews that she has all the faith when it comes to Robert Pattinson starring as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Warner Bros superhero movie.

Right after Kristen Stewart's statement about Robert Pattinson surfaced online, several Twilight fans started to speculate whether there is something going on between them. But as it turned out, Kristen and Robert are not together and reportedly have no contact after ending their highly-publicised affair.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's Twilight romance:

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were in a romantic relationship for a very long time. Their off-screen romance kicked off after the pair starred in Twilight movie saga. Their on-screen portrayal of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan led many to believe that they were the perfect casting for the said roles.

Kristen and Robert also set the stage on fire when they passionately kissed each other during the 2011 MTV Movie Awards. In addition to this surprise smooch, they even won the Best Kiss award for the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.

Everything between them was going well and fans were sure that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson will end up marrying each other. But the Twilight movie couple parted ways soon after Kristen's pictures with Rupert Sanders leaked online. Recently, Kristen did address the cheating scandal and added that she never slept with Rupert despite all the media speculations. However, the make-out pictures did cost her relationship with Robert.

After parting ways with Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson started seeing FKA Twigs and sooner than anyone predicted, the duo got engaged. Even Kristen soon moved on in her life and started dating SoKo in 2016. While talking to W Magazine, the acclaimed singer stated that she was very much in love.

Following this, Kristen started seeing her personal assistant Alicia Cargile. Kristen and Alicia remained in an on-again, off-again relationship for a long time but later got into a relationship with Cara Delivgne's former girlfriend St Vincent. Kristen Stewart was reportedly in a loving relationship with Victoria's Secret Model Stella Maxwell.

During her recent interaction with Howard Stern, Kristen Stewart stated that she cannot wait to ask her girlfriend Dylan Meyer to marry her.

ok real question, were Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson really dating or was it just a publicity stunt? — ellen (@ellen_roseee) November 10, 2019

"I can't say right now because she'll find out," Kristen Stewart joked. "I have a couple of plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don't think ... I think it's pretty undeniable."

From the above statement, it looks like Kristen is very much in love with Dylan Meyer and cannot wait to spend the rest of her life with her. At the same time, her statement about Robert Pattinson shows that there is no blood between her end for Rob.

After ending their relationship, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have moved on in their respective lives and have nothing but respect for each other at this point.