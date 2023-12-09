Docuseries 'First Act' Explores The Journey Of Child Actors

The upcoming docuseries 'First Act' showcases the experiences of child actors and their parents in the Hindi TV and film industry.

The series highlights the important role played by both parents and the industry in safeguarding the well-being of children.

"This was a project that had been sitting with me on the back burner for some time. Child actors are an integral part of the Indian film and television industry, and many beautiful stories would not be as impactful without them.

"However, these artistes face a unique set of challenges that I felt needed to be shared. I am so delighted that professionals who started their careers as child actors have come forward to support this project, in addition to the stalwarts," said Deepa Bhatia, the director of the series.

The series also features insights of filmmakers who have worked closely with child artistes during the course of their careers, including Shoojit Sircar and Amole Gupte, as well as casting directors such as Mukesh Chhabra, Honey Trehan and Tess Joseph.

Bhatia added, "I feel it will be of special interest to the parents, educators, and filmmakers to see this documentary and understand the challenges faced by child actors, so that they can step in and make things better where they can. I am looking forward to seeing the impact that this docuseries will create as it reaches global audiences."

Written, produced and directed by Bhatia under the banner of MalaKan Motion Pictures, with Amole Gupte serving as creative producer, the series will drop on Prime Video on December 15.

(With inputs from IANS)