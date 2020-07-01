India is celebrating 'National Doctor's Day' on July 1. The special day is observed when the whole country is fighting a tough battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It is an occasion for the country to remember and thank the doctors across the country for their service to society. India observes Doctor's day on July 1 in honour of former West Bengal Chief Minister, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Who was Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy?

Born on July 1, 1882, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was a freedom fighter, a politician, an educational, and a renowned medical practitioner. After completing his graduation in Mathematics, he studied medicine.

Seeking excellence in the field, he left for London to join the prestigious St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, however, his application was rejected as the institute was reluctant to admit an Asian. It took 30 attempts for him to finally get an admission.

The person, who was rejected 30 times, later became a Member of the Royal College of Physicians and a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons. Upon his return to India, he joined the freedom movement, while teaching at the University of Calcutta.

Roy Rules Bengal

After India got independence, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy became the second Chief Minister of India between 1948-62. He was a good friend and personal physician -of Mahatma Gandhi.

For his contribution to the country, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1961. He died on his 80 birthday in 1962. The country recognised July 1 as National Doctor's Day in 1991.

On this special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the doctors with a tweet, "India salutes our doctors- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19. #doctorsday2020. [sic]"

Here are some inspirational quotes, wishes, messages and greetings to share with your personal physician:

You are a saviour, the right hand of heavenly God

Thanks for saving the lives of many.

Happy Doctor's Day 2020

Your dedication, love, and care towards the patients are the reasons why you must be called the best doctor in the world. Happy Doctor's Day.

May you live more as you have the responsibility to save many more lives. Many feel safe when you are with them, and that's the biggest award one could ever get. Happy Doctor's Day.

Thank you for being the best doctor who could change my life completely. You care for me when I was completely lost. You are an amazing person and I will always be grateful to you. Wishing you the greetings of Doctor's Day 2020.

I cannot express my gratitude towards you with some random words. For me, you are a God, who could bring me back from death. I know this is not enough, but Thank you.. Thank you.. Thank you.. Happy Doctor's Day 2020.

You are the saviour of many, You are being called as God's hands, Thank you for choosing this profession and saving the life of many. Happy Doctor's Day 2020.

It is not healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance. — Jesus Christ

The doctor sees all the weakness of mankind; the lawyer all the wickedness, the theologian all the stupidity. — Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher

Never go to a doctor whose office plants have died. — Erma Bombeck, American humorist

As a doctor, an educator, an innovator, and someone who has dedicated his professional career to making things work better and to help people - I am ready to lead. — Donald Berwick, former Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

In nothing do men more nearly approach the gods than in giving health to men. — Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman politician.

Only the healing art enables one to make a name for himself and at the same time give benefit to others. — Chinese Proverb

The art of medicine consists of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease. — Voltaire, French writer.