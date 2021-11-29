Angelique Coetzee, the doctor who alerted the South African government regarding the Omicron variant of Covid has revealed that the symptoms associated with this new infection are different when compared to people infected with the Delta variant of the pandemic.

Symptoms of Omicron infection

Angelique Coetzee, in a recent interview, revealed that patients who contracted the Omicron variant often complained of fatigue, head and body aches. These patients occasionally developed sore throats and coughs.

On the other hand, people who contracted the Delta variant of the virus faced elevated pulse rates, low oxygen levels, and a loss of smell and taste.

"I said these different symptoms can't be Delta variant, they are very similar to beta or it must be a new strain. I don't think it will blow over but I think it will be a mild disease hopefully. For now, we are confident we can handle it," said Coetzee.

Is Omicron more transmissible than the Delta variant?

It was on November 25 that the South African government informed the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the detection of a new Covid variant. The apex health body later named this variant Omicron and classified it as a variant of concern (VOC).

Scientists advising South Africa's government told that the Omicron variant of the pandemic could be more transmissible than the Delta variant, but the possibilities of severe infection will be less.

Meanwhile, several medical experts believe that the Omicron variant of the pandemic might be capable of evading the immunity offered by vaccines. WHO had also warned that the Omicron variant, if starts spreading rapidly could result in serious consequences.

"If another major surge of Covid-19 takes place driven by Omicron, consequences may be severe," said WHO.