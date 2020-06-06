In a strange incident, a surgeon was shocked when he retrieved a mobile phone charger cord from a Guwahati man's bladder that had used it to masturbate. The process of insertion was urethral sounding, a type of masturbation term used to describe the act where an object or liquid is inserted into the urethra.

Doctors retrieve a mobile phone charger

The 30-year-old man was operated upon after his stool was examined and endoscopy was conducted on him by Wallie Islam but when nothing was found in his gastrointestinal tract. Islam then decided to take his X-ray.

The reports showed a mobile charging cable lying inside his urinary bladder. Taking to his Facebook handle after removing the cable wire subsequently, Islam shared his amusement by posting a video of the surgery along with pictures of the X-ray and the retrieved wire.

He captioned it, "Surprises in Surgery! After 25 years of experience in Surgery, I continue to be surprised and shocked by instances like this where my intellectual and surgical skills are challenged....a 30-year-old man came to me with complaints of pain abdomen and history of accidental ingestion of headphones."

"I operated upon him to find nothing in his Gastrointestinal tract," he added, "but instead discovered a mobile phone charger cord in his Urinary Bladder. All of you must have guessed the entry point and route ( it entered through his penile urethra to his urinary bladder). His mental health remains a question, surgery was successful and the patient is recovering. Everything is possible on this earth, indeed! (sic)."