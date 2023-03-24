Adnani Sami often grabs the spotlight for his comments on Pakistan and the extreme reactions he gets from them for acquiring Indian citizenship. One of the most common accusation thrown at the terrific singer has always been that he came to India and took the citizenship for more money than what he was getting in Pakistan.

The accusations

Reacting to it, Sami has now said that he left a lot to come to India. He revealed that he comes from a very wealthy, well-to-do family and in fact, has left a lot of property and heritage behind by choosing to come to India. "Some people in Pakistan turned around and said, 'Oh, he has chosen India because he has got more money over there, he's making more money over there'," he told Humans of Bombay.

What he has left behind

The Padma Shri recepient went on to add, "I said, 'Excuse me, do you have any idea what my family background is? Do you have any idea that money has never been a factor in my life? I have been blessed to have been born and brought up in a very well-to-do, wealthy family. Money, if at all, I have given up a lot, because there's a tremendous amount of stuff that I could have inherited from there (Pakistan) which I have given away."

Adnan Sami revealed that people in both the countries find it hard to believe that he actually came to India for the love he has for the country and its countrymen.