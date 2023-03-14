Naatu Naatu picturized on Ram Charan and NTR Jr from the film RRR by SS Rajamouli made India proud again as it won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the team and said that the "Telugu flag is flying higher". The YSR Congress Party leader took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "The Telugu flag is flying higher! I'm filled with pride on a Telugu song, that so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage, being given its due recognition internationally today. Thank you for making me, crores of Telugu people across the world and all Indians incredibly proud."

Adnan Sami, singer, and composer didn't take this praise really well and slammed the Andhra CM. He wrote, "What a regional minded frog in a pond who can't think about the ocean because it's beyond his tiny nose!! Shame on you for creating regional divides & unable to embrace or preach national pride!"

Sami also faced backlash after his tweet but he went on to clarify and wrote, "This is the exact kind of mentality that ultimately led to the partition of 1947 of which the disaster echoes even today! While regional culture & pride is absolutely essential, but NOTHING should ever overtake the national pride, unity, prestige & flag... THIS ATTITUDE IS DANGEROUS!" [sic]

Well, in that case, don’t dub your movies in Hindi which ultimately make them the huge hits that they become! Keep them in the regional language only!!

My issue has never been about the language. My issue has been very simple… All languages, regardless of their origin & dialect are ultimately under the one umbrella of being INDIAN FIRST & then anything else- That’s all!

For those unaware, in January this year, Adnan Sami had slammed Reddy for the 'Telugu flag is flying high' after 'Naatu Naatu' won Golden Globe. Replying to the tweet, Sami said, "Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country...Especially internationally, we are one country! This 'separatist' attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you...Jai HIND!" [sic]

What is RRR about?

The film is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). It also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film was released worldwide in 2022 and collected over Rs 1,200 crore in reported earnings.