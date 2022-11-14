On several, occasions, renowned singer Adnan Sami has criticized erstwhile compatriot Pakistan's establishment. On Monday, the prolific singer once again came down heavily upon Pakistan's administration and said he will expose the neighbouring country's shocking reality.

Adnan Sami took to Twitter and released a statement

He wrote, "Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period. However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak. One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which not many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years but will choose the right moment to tell all."

1/3



Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period. — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 14, 2022

Fans on Twitter came out in support of the singer

A user mentioned, "Pak ppl will not appreciate that you chose India over them and it is understandable as well because of the relation between both countries!People can comment mean things so please do not comment much as this will give you more negative comments!"

Another user mentioned, "You are pride of India Adnan ji. Keep mesmerizing the world with your music."

The third one wrote, "India is with you!"

Adnan, who is now an Indian citizen, was born in the UK to a Pakistani father.

Adnan has been an Indian citizen since 2016 after he surrendered his Pakistani citizenship. His mother belonged to Jammu and his father belonged to Pakistan, while the singer was born in the UK.

Name of Adnan Sami's parents

Born to a Pakistani Air Force veteran named Arshad Sami Khan and Naureen.

Adnan was honoured with Padma Shri in 2020

A popular name and face in the Indian music scene, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2020.

Everlasting songs

Adnan's notable songs include Deewana Bana Ke, Aye Udi Udi Udi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, and Lift Karadey among others.