Apoorva Mukhija has gained even more popularity ever since she landed in the India's Got Latent controversy. The Rebel Kid, as she is popularly known, left social media divided with the whole legal mess. A huge section decided to support the influencer and another didn't miss a beat in slamming her.

The announcement

Apoorva not only featured in a reality show after the controversy but also established her strong fanbase through it. Now, the diva has announced her India tour on social media. Apoorva took to social media to announce her tour, and it has left social media puzzled.

"Rebel & friend's energy is hitting your city soon! Apoorva aka @the.rebel.kid is going on a nationwide takeover tour," the social media post read.

Reactions

The announcement left many fans excited and many scratching their heads in confusion. "What would she be doing on stage? Talk??" asked a user.

"Craziest announcement ever," another user wrote.

"I mean coming to do what?" asked a social media user.

"Tell me what's her passion?" asked another social media user.

"To do what?" read a comment.

"Zero audience," another comment read.

Apoorva on controversy

"I always wanted to have a media video or paps screaming, 'Apoorva ji kuch boliye' (Apoorva ji, say something). I will show it to my kids and be like, 'Tumhari mummy bhi gundi thi apne time pe' (Your mother was a badass in her time too)," she had once shared in an interview, reflecting on her controversy.

"My dad always said 'Samaj mein izzat rehni chahiye'. I just felt like, he lost all of that in a second and I put them through all of that," she had further said.