India is currently vaccinating everyone above the age of 18 years in a bid to put an end to the pandemic. But for a country with 1.3 billion population, inoculating the last citizen is a long road ahead. While the government is encouraging eligible citizens to come forward and get the jab, there had been some confusion around vaccinating expecting and lactating mothers.

Citing an earlier order issued by the Government of India on February 26, the office of Public Health and Preventive Medicine issued fresh instructions on Thursday to set the record straight. It is clearly mentioned that pregnant women and lactating mothers should refrain from getting the jab.

"Vaccines at present in use are contraindicated in pregnant and lactating mothers. Hence all DDHS are instructed to communicate the same to all CVCs. Moreover, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech vaccine literature does not recommend such vaccination," the order read.

In case of frontline workers

As a part of the vaccination drive, frontline workers were given priority and vaccinated at the beginning. However, pregnant and lactating mothers working in both government and private sector who are not eligible to receive vaccines but at high risk for COVID be allowed to avail leave.