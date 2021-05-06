As the nation is battling the deadly second wave of coronavirus with the number of cases rising every day, there is a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the last few days including the city of Bengaluru.

Though the authorities have denied any such shortage, the ground reality is quite the opposite, forcing people, especially those who have taken the first dose to wait for their next dose, to run around hospitals seeking the vaccination in vain.

The Union Health Ministry has instructed people across the nation to book their slots for vaccination through the much-celebrated CoWin app, but the app is found to be providing wrong information on the availability of Covaxin in many Bengaluru hospitals. While private hospitals are no longer offering Covaxin, only government hospitals are providing it but the process is not in sync with the registration on the national portal Cowin.

There have been numerous cases where people had to return from the vaccination centers even after booking slots on the app for Covaxin second dose, Victoria hospital being the one which had no stock of Covaxin on Wednesday, May 5 for those who had registered via Cowin.

Out of 99.4 lakh doses, only 10% Covaxin

"I visited Victoria hospital Bengaluru after booking a slot to receive my second shot of Covaxin today (May 5). However, when I reached the hospital, I came to know that Covaxin is not available. The authorities should ensure that vaccine is available for people, and please do not provide wrong information regarding the availability of vaccines," said a person who did not receive the second shot of vaccine due to the non-availability of Covaxin. According to reports, the situation is the result of the uneven supply of the two vaccines. Of 99.4 lakh doses supplied to Karnataka, only 10% of them were Covaxin doses.

A senior official at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru requesting anonymity, told TNM: "There is an acute shortage. Many of my colleagues' families are coming here as there are less or no stocks elsewhere. What I have now, will only stay for 2-3 days. We are managing better than others. Every day we make requests to BBMP to give us 45-50 vials, but they have given only 25-30 vials in the last few days. They say they don't have stock."

Requisition for Covaxin not placed by Karnataka?

Reports also stated that the state government preferred Covishield to Covaxin since it's affordable and available. In the first phase for 45+, almost 9 lakh doses of Covaxin were used, but surprisingly, the state government has not even requisitioned the Centre for fresh doses of vaccine that are required for the second jab. It was only on Friday last that the state chief minister had directed the officials to place the order for Covaxin, said local reports.

Such inconsistency in vaccine procurement has driven many elders and those above 45 years to hit the streets daily in the morning looking out for the second dose of Covaxin and increasing footfall at the vaccination centres in Bengaluru. Moreover, the registration in advance on Cowin portal proved futile as no validity was given to those who'd duly followed instructions on Cowin and reached these hospitals for their second dose. Just a word at the security or 'NO COVAXIN' board greeted many of them at these hospitals.

Social media reacts

While non-availability of Covaxin is sending jitters across those who had taken the first dose, the social media is abuzz with neighbourhood suggestions at where it is available or other suggestions to look for instant apps to get notification on its availability in Bengaluru.

Here are some of the reactions:

There is no supply of 'covaxin' vaccine from last month to local PH C's like Vemgal, Madderi etc.. of Kolar District. Forget about 18+ or 45+ even 60+ senior citizens all over are waiting to get their 2nd dose of vaccine shot.#CovaxinShortage @mla_sudhakar — 127.0.0.1 (@Ignored_fella) May 5, 2021

Took a senior citizen who needed help with getting the vaccine to Bangalore Baptist Hospital. But was told they haven't received stocks from BBMP for three days @prajwalmanipal pic.twitter.com/jka3cI3dHG — Liz (@chlorofilled) April 27, 2021

@PMOIndia , @narendramodi

From Bengaluru, Sir most of us who had Covaxin shots in 1st dose are due for 2nd and need to be taken in next 10 days but no hospitals have the vaccine, is our 1st dose a waste? https://t.co/l1ZGdFQBMR — Arun Kumar (@arunearth) May 5, 2021

@SetuAarogya #LargestVaccineDrive #CoWin @MoHFW_INDIA

Covaxin is no longer available in Bengaluru BBMP district. Please add more govt hospitals with covaxin

People struggling for second dose.

Why give the first dose if you haven't planned the inventory for the second dose..? — Arun Aradhya (@arun_aradhya) May 6, 2021

Can anyone let me know where in Bengaluru can we get the second dose of #Covaxin. My parents and in-laws need to get their second dose within the next 5 days.

@VaccinationDrive @CovaxinVaccine — Chaithanya (@chaithuammu) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 50,112 fresh cases and 346 deaths on Wednesday. This latest increase has taken the total caseload to nearly 17.5 lakh and the fatalities to 16,884. Reports state that Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 23,106 infections and 161 fatalities.