India's only hope against COVID-19 is mass vaccination and a plan to inoculate everyone is underway. For people to get the jab, CoWin platform was created as a means to fix an appointment and also track the number of vaccines administered. Ever since the vaccination drive was expanded to include people aged between 18-44 years, technical hurdles have made it a task to get the jab anywhere in India.

CoWin registrations for 18+ were off to a patchy start as the servers of the government service crashed. And when it got to work, people complained about not getting the slots. But all of it seems minuscule compared to what vaxxers are facing right now.

Vaccination successful, except NOT

Many eligible citizens of India have taken to social media to complain a major malfunction in CoWin app, which is showing incorrect data. While everything seems fine until the point one fixes an appointment, but when the person goes to get the jab at the predetermined time and place, a shocking surprise awaits.

Not only people are being turned away from the vaccination center, but a certificate of successful vaccination is sent to them. There's just one problem with it, no vaccine has been administered in any of the centers allotted by the government to administer the jab. As a result of this, people are now unable to book any more slots as CoWin app is updated saying the first dose of vaccination is successfully completed.

People are furious

International Business Times has reviewed several cases, based on which it is clear that this is not an isolated incident. Taking to social media, people who did not get the jab, yet it shows differently on the app, are furious.

"I registered for my mother and grand father's vaccination on 4th May, got the slot on 5th May between 1-3 p.m. On 5th May at 10:30 a.m., we received this message that both registered people have been vaccinated. I checked at the center on scheduled time 1 p.m. and they informed vaccines are finished for today (sic)," one UP woman expressed her concern over the malfunction.

The issue hadn't been resolved as of this writing and the vaccination center is closed to get any update on the matter, she added.

Another woman from Pune faced a similar situation. She had booked an appointment for herself at Kahne Phata, and when she went there as per appointment and two other centers, no vaccine was given. To her surprise, a vaccination certificate was sent to her registered mobile number.

"I DID NOT GET ANY VACCINE AT THE CENTER! I AM NOT VACCINATED! I went to 3 centers, including the one where I got the appointment. Still did not get any vaccine. BUT I was still sent a CERTIFICATE for vaccination! And now I can't reschedule or book for my first dose. What's wrong with this stupid app! Now I'm stuck with no vaccine, one false certificate, and no way to book any more slots for myself..! (sic)" an aggravated woman tweeted.

