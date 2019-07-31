Zomato announces better parental leave benefits to all staff including men, non-birth parents and LGBTs
Zomato gave a fitting reply to a customer who wanted to cancel his order because the assigned delivery executive was a Muslim. 

The customer took to Twitter to accuse Zomato of not cooperating with their customers. 

In the Twitter thread, he wrote, "@ZomatoIN is forcing us to take deliveries from people we don't want else they won't refund and won't cooperate I am removing this app and will discuss the issue with my lawyers."

In response to this, Zomato's official Twitter handle said, "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion." 

Zomato's founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal also joined the conversation and said that he isn't sorry to lose business which comes in the way of their value system.

"We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he wrote.

The customer had also attached screengrabs of his interaction with Zomato customer care. He asked the customer care executive to change the driver. When asked why, the customer said that because it is the month of 'Shravan', he does not want his food delivered by a Muslim. The customer care official said that the cancellation charge would be Rs 237.