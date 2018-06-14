As Russia is gearing up to host Fifa World Cup 2018, starting from June 14, a senior lawmaker in Moscow gave a rather outlandish advice to women of the country – do not have sex with non-white foreign men visiting the country for the tournament.

Tamara Pletnyova said in an interview with Govorit Moskva radio station that such unions could make more and more Russian women single mothers to mixed-race children. She also said that even marriages between Russian women and foreigners are most likely to end badly with the mother stranded abroad or in Russia and unable to get their children back.

"We must give birth to our children. These (mixed race) kids suffer and have suffered since Soviet times...It's one thing if they're of the same race but quite another if they're of a different race. I'm not a nationalist, but nevertheless, I know that children suffer. They are abandoned, and that's it, they stay here with mum," said Pletnyova, as reported by Reuters.

However, Pletnyova also said that she supports Russian citizens getting married "out of love regardless of their ethnicity".

Reuters reported that Pletnyova is a lawmaker for the KPRF Communist Party. The party generally backs President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin on most key issues.

Thousands of football fans will be traveling to Russia from across the world during Fifa World Cup 2018, but fears of substance abuse and sexual exploitation seem to be concerning people of the country.

Another lawmaker, Alexander Sherin, said that foreigners might try to circulate banned substances at the tournaments and Russians should be careful while interacting with them He also said viruses brought by people from other countries may rise in Russia.