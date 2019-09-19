While the whole of Chennai city is rejoicing after rainfall, DMK leader Kanimozhi tweeted an image of the Anna International Airport in Chennai showing the dismal condition of the airport where plastic tubs were placed on the floor to collect the rainwater seeping through the ceilings onto the floor.

In the tweet, the daughter of the late M Karunanidhi tagged the airport and wrote, "First it was the ceiling falling. Now the roof has turned into showers. Plastic containers have been placed to collect the water dripping from above due to rains. Place: @aaichnairport #Chennai airport".

Place: @aaichnairport#Chennai airport pic.twitter.com/74JJOvnkho — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) September 19, 2019

In her tweet, Kanimozhi also mentioned that the ceiling was falling implying that she was not happy with the maintenance of the place.

On Thursday, Chennai received 108 mm of rainfall, making it the parched city's wettest day in the month so far. The rains brought hope to many who were suffering due to the extreme water scarcity in the city for the past few months.

The Chennai airport's water leakage is not an isolated incident. In August, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru saw massive water leak after a spell of rains.

Many travellers took to social media to share their experience with water spilling into the airport through the roof. What was surprising was that it wasn't isolated to one area and water was seeping through multiple gaps in the ceiling.