DMK Parliamentarian Kanimozhi, left arm spinner Axar Patel and Bihar Congress President Madan Mohan Jha are among those who tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday, reports said.

Kanimozhi has been touring the state, campaigning for the DMK-led alliance that is fighting in the upcoming April 6 assembly elections. She returned to Chennai on Friday after campaigning in Tirunelveli, Alangulam and other places. As she had mild Covid-19 symptoms, she underwent the necessary tests which turned positive.

Axar Patel

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who was one of the stars in the Indian team's Test series win over England, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Delhi Capitals franchise confirmed on Saturday. The bowler has been put in isolation.

"Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for Covid-19. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test came positive," said a statement from the Delhi Capitals franchise.

"He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery," the statement added. Patel had taken 27 wickets in three Tests against England recently.

Bihar Congress Unit President

Bihar unit Congress President Madan Mohan Jha has tested positive for Covid-19 and has asked people to take preventive measures. Jha took to Twitter after he tested positive on Friday evening, asking people to take extra precautions and also undergo a Covid-19 test at the earliest.

"I went under home quarantine as soon as my Covid-19 report came positive. I have symptoms of this illness since Holi," Jha tweeted. According to sources close to Jha, he recently met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress State In-charge, Bhakt Charan Das, during political events and rallies.

"Madan Mohan Jha went to Bagaha with Das on March 27 for a political event. He also participated in the party meetings and events at Patna's Sadaqat Ashram and other places, too," the source said, reports IANS.

(With inputs frm IANS)