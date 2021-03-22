Bihar Diwas or Bihar Dibas, is probably the most awaited day for folks of the Bihari group in India as it's celebrated to mark Bihar's basis day. This year Bihar will mark its 109th Bihar Diwas celebrations on March 22.

The special occasion can be referred to as Bihar Sthapana Diwas and is widely known throughout the international locations with festivities and occasions. Nevertheless, this year as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations of Bihar Diwas 2021 will stay low-key.

The theme for this year"s occasion is CM Nitish Kumar's brainchild 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali'.

As per the the government record, March 22 is a public holiday in the state. Bihar Day was started and celebrated on large scale by after Nitish Kumar took over as the Chief Minister if Bihar in 2005.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday greeted people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Diwas. PM Modi wished that the state continues to create new dimensions of development.

"Wishes to all the residents of the state on 'Bihar Day'. May this state, which has a special identity due to its glorious past and rich culture, continue to create new dimensions of development," he tweeted.

In his message, CM Nitish Kumar said: "Heartiest greetings to the people of Bihar on Bihar Day. The history of Bihar is glorious and we are currently preparing the glorious future of Bihar. Jai Hind-Jai Bihar."