The opposition DMK and Congress have announced the boycott of the customary, 'At Home' reception on the evening of Independence Day being organised at the Raj Bhavan by the Lt Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Leader of Opposition in the Puducherry Assembly and DMK leader, R.Shiva said that the Lt. Governor was acting as a super Chief Minister by-passing the elected Chief Minister.

In a statement, R. Shiva said that the decision of the DMK to boycott the L-G's reception was also due to her continuous engagement in political discourse. He also said that the L-G was making inappropriate comments against the Tamil Nadu government.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee President and Member of Parliament, V. Vaithilingam and Puducherry legislative party leader of the Congress M. Vaidyanathan also announced the boycott of the Congress party from the 'At Home' reception organised by the Lieutenant Governor at the Raj Bhavan on August 15.

No fresh case of Covid-19 in TN

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has reported no fresh case of Covid-19 on Monday. There are however two active Covid-19 cases in the state as of now. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is zero per cent after 324 people were tested in 24 hours.

The total number of infections in the state stood at 36,10,633 since Covid-19 was first detected.No deaths were reported due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths due to Covid in the state stood at 38,081 since the pandemic outbreak.

(With inputs from IANS)