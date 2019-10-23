The Congress troubleshooter and former minister from Karnataka DK Shivakumar have been granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday (October 23).

The bail has been granted to the DK Shivakumar and the order was passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait. The Delhi HC has asked DKS to surrender his passport to the court and to pay Rs 25 lakh plus two sureties.

The bail comes after the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi visited him on Wednesday morning. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over an alleged case of money laundering on September 3. The ED had arrested Shivakumar under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department after a raid was conducted on his properties in 2017.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further details)