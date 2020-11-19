Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar's eldest daughter Aisshwarya got engaged to Amartya, son of late Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder V.G. Siddhartha, on Thursday in a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the city.

Amartya is also the grandson of former External Affairs Minister, S.M. Krishna who joined BJP in 2017. Amartya is currently managing the businesses built by his late father, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances last year.

The couple is slated to get married in late February next year.

Amartya engaged to Aisshwarya

Amartya and Aisshwarya, the bride and groom-to-be chose simple, baby pink-themed outfits.

Amartya wore a pink sherwani set with a churidar, matched with a neckpiece. Aisshwarya looked resplendent in a pink embellished glitter lehenga, and completed the look with a platinum jewellery set.

Along with Shivakumar and his wife Usha the engagement rituals were conducted by Krishna and his wife Prema Krishna.

Shivakumar was wearing a blue silk kurta with a panche (veshti -- a typical festive attire of Vokkaligas), while his wife Usha wore an orange sari with pistachio green border.

Malavika Krishna, Amartya's mother and widow of Siddhartha was clad in an off-white saree.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, apart from close family and friends, the engagement ceremony in Bengaluru was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and others.

The political connections

Krishna was with the Congress for decades and Shivakumar gained prominence as a leader to reckon with during Krishna's tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister between 1999-2004. Despite Krishna joining BJP in 2017, Shivakumar still considers Krishna to be his political father figure.

Despite several setbacks like Directorate of Enforcement and Central Bureau of Investigations conducting raids on him, Shivakumar's clout in Congress has only grown. He was arrested last September in connection with a money-laundering case and granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23 last year.

Shivakumar's daughter, Aisshwarya, 24, was also questioned by the Directorate of Enforcement last September in connection with a money-laundering case. She is an engineering graduate and manages educational institutions run by her father.

The matrimonial alliance was reportedly agreed upon by both the families in June prior to Siddhartha's untimely death by suicide in July last year.

According to Hindu traditions, no auspicious events can be held within a year of a family member's passing away. That is why the engagement took place now.

(With inputs from IANS)