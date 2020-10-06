A day after the CBI conducted searches at his premises and that of his brother and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

DK Suresh tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid-19 and in isolation. I request all, including family members and friends who have been in contact with me to test themselves." He has also appealed to all those who had come in contact with him, including CBI officials, to get themselves tested.

14 locations of DK Shivakumar, Suresh raided

This comes a day after CBI conducted searches at 14 locations linked to Shivakumar, including Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai, in connection with allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.

Previously, DK Shivakumar had tested positive for COVID in August and recovered after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Other Karnataka leaders to test COVID positive

Among the Covid-hit ministers were Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Ministers Govid Karjol and C.N. Ashwath Narayan, J.C. Madhuswamy, Basavaraj Bommai, K. Gopalaiah, Byrathi Basavaraj, Prabhu Chavan, Shivaram Hebbar, K.S. Eshwarappa and B. Sriramulu.

According to state assembly Speaker Vishwanath Hegde Kageri, about 70 legislators of the BJP, opposition Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) contracted the virus ahead of the six-day monsoon session in September.

In the Congress, its leader Siddaramaiah and lawmakers H.K. Patil and Dinesh Gundu Rao had tested positive.