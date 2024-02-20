Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are now husband and wife. The couple got married in a traditional Maharashtrian-style wedding at their home's terrace in Chembur. Divya and Apurva kept their pre-wedding festivities intimate and close-knit, just like their wedding. The newlywed couple has been receiving a lot of love on social media. Celebs have been pouring in congratulations on the couple's new journey.

Celebs wish the couple

"From this moment on, our love story continues...Rab Rakha," Divya wrote. "Best wishes guys," Manu Punjabi commented. "Congratulations!! #PowerCouple," MTV fame Baseer wrote. "Woahhhhhh congratulations," Nyra Banerjee commented. "Congratulations love," Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam wished.

"...and the Story Continues," RJ Anmol wrote. "Congratulations bachu," Prince Narula wrote and Yuvika Chaudhary also dropped in congratulations for the couple. However, there were a few who didn't like the couple's wedding pics and their outfit. "Worst wedding outfit ever," wrote a user. "Photoshoot hai kya?" asked another user.

A section unimpressed

"The dress seems to have been picked up from thrift," a user commented. "Kuch saal k bad "we still are best friends and I request you all to respect our decision," another user commented. "What's with the groom's v neck kurta?" one more user asked. "Worst dressing ever," was one more of the comments on their wedding pictures.

Divya on stress free wedding

Divya Agarwal had revealed that she and Apurva were not thinking much about what they would be wearing or how to do the wedding but rather were looking forward to just being themselves and enjoying the wedding. A few days before the wedding, she revealed in an interview that even their wedding outfits were not finalized.

"We are stress-free actually. We don't even know what we are wearing Abhi tak Humare kapde nahi aaye. I think we are very casual about our wedding preparations. I think we both are like that after being in a relationship with each other. We are now stress-free. We are not at all stressed about our wedding, if nothing is ready we are fine getting married in simple clothes. We are getting married on the terrace of our Chembur house," Divya had told ETimes.