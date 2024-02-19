Divya Agarwal is all set to get married to the love of her life, Apurva Padgaonkar, on February 20. The couple has decided to make it a home wedding. Divya and Apurva have decided to shun elaborate wedding preparations and will get married on their Chembur home's terrace in the presence of close family members and handful of friends.

The couple's vibrant sangeet and mehendi pictures have taken over the internet. Divya and Apurva also posed for an editorial shoot recently, which has received mixed responses. While Apurva wore a magenta kurta and pajamas, Divya stunned in an orange ethnic skirt top set. Her traditional nath caught everyone's eye. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Social media comments

"Naam me agrawal and business mind naa ho aisa ho hi nh skta... shaadi shoot bhi marketing krke kr rhe h... Taaki paisa bhi mil jaaye... Or kaam bhii free me ho jaaye (There's agrawal in the name so there's no possibility of not having a business mind. Even the wedding shoot is done through marketing to get money and get their work done for free)," commented a user.

"How fake she is phle bolrhi mai shadi simple krungi jo norml ladki krskti phir bolti private krungi phir collaboration lelo sbkuch krlo kr last mai bolo norml ladki krskti hai esi shadi (First she was saying will have a simple wedding then she said private wedding now collaboration where she is getting everything done and then will say normal girls can get married this way)," another user commented.

"Freeloading couple," read one of the comments. "The pictures would have been more beautiful if she would have been posing like a happy bride Nd not sexy pics," another comment read. "She looked better with Priyank, Varun," one more comment read.

Divya and Apurva's wedding is going to be a mix of Punjabi and Maharashtrian rituals and traditions. The couple is expected to host a lavish reception for industry people post the wedding.