Divya Agarwal, actor and Bigg Boss OTT winner, on Monday, surprised the world by announcing her engagement to restauranteur Apurva Padgaonkar.

Taking to Instagram, Divya shared photos from her birthday celebration where Apurva proposed to her and gave her a promise ring, which had the words 'BaiCo' imprinted on it. For those unaware, 'Baiko' in Marathi means wife and 'Coco' is what Divya calls Apurva.

"Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone. Rab Rakha," Divya captioned the carousal post.

Priya Malik wrote, "So happy for you ji! Aapko aapka ishq mil gaya ❤️ Mubarak." Pavitra Punia, Shefali Bagga, Rakshanda Khan, Arti Singh, Ashnoor Kaur, Jay Bhanushali, Esha Gupta, Mahhi Vij, Kishwer Merchant, Arjun Bijlani, Poonam Pandey, Rashmi Desai, and many more celebrities dropped heartfelt wishes on Divya's special day.

On Twitter, Divya wrote, "I love my people.. been with them since years.. the value n love is unbeatable.. Apurva connects me to my roots, my family and friends.. thank you ❤️" [sic]

On the work front, Divya Agarwal recently featured in the song 'Resham Ka Rumal' which has already garnered over 10 million views on YouTube. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2 and was seen in the critically-acclaimed series Cartel.

Who is Apurva Padgaonkar?

An engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar is a restaurateur with four restaurants in Mumbai. The 'Tight' Pub is a well-liked hangout for locals in Vashi, and foodies love to visit the Pan-Asian restaurant Soy Street' in the same area. The most buzzing one is 'Pot Pourri' in Chembur, a bar and restaurant that caters to every age group. And finally, 'Lemon Leaf' in Bandra. He describes himself as a level-headed, passionate individual who takes great pride in making his guests happy.

The fact that his family has lived in Mumbai for more than 60 years contributes to his deep familiarity with the city's clientele. At his eateries, Mumbai residents have celebrated everything from 85th birthdays to baby showers.

Apurva also offers a platform for women to pursue their interests in cooking, painting, and ceramics through workshops, the night flea market for women, and other pursuits aside from the hospitality sector. He is also an animal lover and does events like hosting "Dog Walks" where more than 250 canines have taken part in the Chembur Festival in the last decade.