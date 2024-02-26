Divya Agarwal is radiating new bride glow. It has been less than a week since Divya got married to beau Apurva Padgaonkar. But, Divya's pregnancy rumours have already started making the rounds. As soon as Divya shared her wedding and pre-wedding pictures, a section on social media was quick to jump to the conclusion of the actress being pregnant.

Divya's cryptic post

And now, the Roadies girl seems to have given it back to the rumour spreaders with a cryptic post. "Instead of saying "itne mote kyun ho? Itne patle kyun ho? Itne kale kyun ho? Itne chhote kyun ho? Itne lambe kyun ho? Just say, "pyaare lag rahe ho" and move on. Har waqt bakwass krne ki zaroort nahi hoti," she shared. (Instead of saying why so far, why so thin, why so dark, why so small, why so tall; just say "looking nice" and move on. Don't have to say rubbish all the time)

Divya's purple coloured outfit for their wedding raised many eyebrows. However, the actress had earlier revealed that she has never been in favour of pastel coloured outfits. She had also added that he mother would have killed her if the two of them would have gone for pastel shades on their wedding day.

Divya on wearing colourful wedding outfits

"I am never in favour of wearing pastel colours for my wedding. My mother would kill me. We are not going for the proper red colour outfits. We will be wearing purple-red combinations. It is a very colourful moment of our life so we wanted it that way. We will be colour coordinated."

Divya and Apurva got married in an intimate ceremony on the Chembur home's terrace on February 20. The duo surprised the world by announcing their wedding as it was only recently that the two had officially opened up about their relationship. However, all Divya Agarwal fans were in favour of the quick wedding.