Congratulations are in order for Divya Agarwal and her restaurateur boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar as the couple tied the knot on Tuesday, February 20, in Mumbai.

The first pictures from their wedding ceremony are out. Divya took to social media, taking saath pheras with her love, Apurva. Dressed in shades of purple, the couple twinned as they took nuptial vows holding hands at Divya's Chembur house.

She captioned the picture, "From this moment on, our love story continues..." After the wedding, the couple then greeted the paparazzi and posed for them.

The wedding function was a glamorous affair filled with laughter, music, and heartfelt moments

A video of Apurva entering Divya's house to take nuptial vows surfaced online.

In the video, Apurva was seen wearing a purple-hued sherwani and Mundavalya (a head accessory that Marathi grooms wear during their pheras).

In the clip, he was seen coming out with his two cute dogs, who were also decked up for the wedding day with their hair adorned with marigold flowers.

He also interacted with the paparazzi.

The actor's wedding festivities began on February 18, 2024. Ahead of the wedding, the actor hosted a cocktail party following the mehendi ceremony on Monday.

Divya looked stunning in a yellow suit and a red sharara. She had her hair tied in a braid and was heard telling the paparazzi that she did not want her solo photos to be taken and that she wanted to pose for the camera with partner Apurva.

Speaking about the joyous occasion, Divya and Apurva expressed their gratitude to everyone who made the evening unforgettable "We are overwhelmed by the love of our friends and colleagues," said Divya.

"We are so grateful to have shared this special moment with all our friends", added Apurva

In an earlier interview with the Times of India, Divya opened up about her relationship with Apurva and said, "After Varun (Sood) and I broke up in March 2022, I was going through a tough phase. Apurva was there for me like a best friend, who stood by me like a rock. So, though I was not expecting a proposal, in my mind I knew that he was the kind of guy I wanted to marry."