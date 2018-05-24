Splitsvilla 10 contestant Divya Agarwal was in the headlines for her relationship and later break-up with fellow Splitsvillain and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma. While Divya had cleared the air that she won't go back to Priyank after their split, rumours of her dating TV actor Paras Babbar have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. Amid link-up rumours, Divya and Paras were spotted together having a gala time.

Divya and Paras were spotted visiting a pub last night and danced to the tunes of Dilliwali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that featured Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. In a short video, the two can be seen enjoying each other's company to the fullest and dancing like nobody's watching.

The rumoured lovebirds also posed for a few selfies along with a few friends who accompanied them at the pub.

According to reports, Divya and Paras met on the sets of Box Cricket League wherein they were playing Kamya Punjabi's team Jaipur Raj Joshiley. They got close and started hanging out. She had also posted a selfie with Paras on her Instagram a couple of months ago which made her fans wonder whether they are more than just friends.

And now once again, Divya and Paras' recent outing has made the gossipmongers talking about them.

Check out the pictures which Divya and Paras have been sharing on their Instagram stories.

Earlier, when International Business Times India had contacted Divya to know whether she was dating the Saath Nibhana Sathiya actor, she said, "Not at all! I am not ready for a relationship at the moment. I have been fiercely working day and night and honestly have no time for heartbreaks anymore. I am busy winning hearts of the nation."

"I am focusing on my career and that is my only priority. When I am in love, I will introduce him to the world as mine with pride... but currently, I am not dating anyone. And such baseless rumours hurt sometimes too," she added.

On the work front, Divya is currently hosting MTV's new show Date to Remember, a dating-based reality show with 18 girls and nine boys who go on a journey to find love.

And it looks like Divya is also looking for love in Paras Babbar. Let's wait and watch how things will unfold in the days to come.