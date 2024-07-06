'Is divorce confirmed?: Hardik Pandya poses with Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan as Natasa Stankovic skips Anant-Radhika Sangeet

It was indeed a rocking Friday night as who's who from the industry graced their presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony that was held in Mumbai.

Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishen among others make a striking appearance on the red carpet. Rohit Sharma wasn't spotted on the red carpet, but a video of him greeting Varun Dhawan has gone viral.

Suryakumar Yadav came with his wife and also clicked selfies with the paparazzi. Ms Dhoni came with Sakshi Dhoni. However,

Hardik Pandya arrived alone at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony.

He posed with Krunal Pandya and his wife, and Ishen Kishen. amid Hardik looked handsome in a black-coloured Indo-western outfit as he posed for the paps on the red carpet.

Another clip shows Hardik posing with fellow cricketer Ishan Kishan on the red carpet. Ishan opted for an all-red shimmery ensemble for the sangeet ceremony.

Hardik couldn't stop smiling as paps called him "champion" on the red carpet, referring to Team India's T20 World Cup win in Barbados.

Natasa's absence fuelled ongoing rumours of Hardik's split with his wife Natasa.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Divorce rumours are correct.."

Another added, "Kitna pain hai fir bhi smile de rahe hai"( he is in pain still smiling).

A section of netizens slammed Natasa Stankovic for not making any public appearances, despite other crickets wives doing so.

Earlier in the day, Hardik celebrated Team India's victory with his son Agastya. He also shared a series of pics from the celebrations. "My #1! Everything I do, I do for you," Hardik wrote in the caption.

Natasa was missing from the home celebrations as well. But Hardik's brother and sister-in-law were seen celebrating.