Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, attended Manish Malhotra's pre-Diwali bash in style. Dressed in his trademark t-shirt and cargo pants, Salman entered the party with his entourage. While many felt that the Dabangg Khan doesn't restrict himself to any societal norms, many were not impressed with his style file.

Social media reactions

"He looks like he just got out of bed ... I think it's a little disappointing and disrespectful to not dress appropriately... even if it's " bhai". Whatever that means - just another human nothing special about him," a user opined. "Rude, weird guy. Hides his hands in his pocket, unsure of himself," another user commented. "Same clothes, same walk, same pose always," a social media user wrote.

Celebs who attended

"But he dress up well for Eid," one user opined. "Looks like he is coming for a morning walk," one comment read. "This is the same t shirt he wore in biggboss weekend ka war," one more comment read. "Tiger mota ho gaya hai," another one of the comments read. Manish Malhotra's pre-Diwali bash was attended by the who's who of the industry. Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon and many other celebs attended the bash.

Salman's Tiger 3

Salman is all set to be seen with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 on November 12, 2023. The film is already making big bucks at the box office in the advance booking race. "Tiger3 is running riot in advance booking... No #Hindi film has dared to open on #DiwaliDay in more than a decade, since film biz takes a dip during certain hours [the evening shows in particular are impacted]... Can #Salmania and #Tiger3 do the unthinkable?" Taran Adarsh wrote on social media.