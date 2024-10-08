Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her sartorial choices. The actor often makes head-turning appearances at events. And once again on Monday, at the trailer launch of Singham Again, Kareena Kapoor looked breathtakingly beautiful in a silver and ivory saree-styled outfit as she was joined by the star cast of the film, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Rohit Shetty among others,

What did Kareena wear at the trailer launch?

Kareena wore a stunning silver saree. The bodice featured a structured finish embellished with heavy sequin and glitter.

A pallu-like drape went across one shoulder. Her petticoat-styled skirt formed a pool of fabric below. With her outfit making the right noise.

Apart from Kareena's look, it was her comment on being part of Rohit Shetty's film that has grabbed headlines. At the trailer launch of Singham Again, compared herself to Sita in Ramayan.

She said:

"Ramayan mein Sita na ho aise ho nahi sakta, Rohit Shetty ki film Kareena Kapoor nahi ho, aise ho nahi skta." ( It is not possible that Sita is not there in Ramayana, it is not possible that Rohit Shetty's film does not have Kareena Kapoor).

Kareena further elaborated, "Thank you so much to, obviously thank you to Rohit and to Ajay for always, always supporting me and for giving me always such a special role in this male-centric cop verse and in this film to represent Sita maa, I'm very honoured and very overwhelmed."

Kareena comparing herself with Mata Sita didn't sit well with the netizens

A user wrote, "Waooowwww itna gajab example mene Aaj Tak nhi suna ma'am." ( What kind of example is this?)

Another one commented, "What rubbish, Seeta mata bhagwan hai aur ye madam." ( Mata Sita is a goddess, while she is just an actor).

Kareena plays Ajay Devgn's wife, Avni, in the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Ramayana references in Singham Again

Rohit's lead cast has references to Ramayana in the trailer. While Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham and Kareena Kapoor's Avni Kamat represent Ram and Sita, Tiger Shroff's Satya represents Lakshman, Ranveer Singh's Simmba is Hanuman, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is Jayatu, and Arjun Kapoor's Danger Lanka is Ravan.

About the film Singham Again

Singham Again is slated to hit the screens as the big Diwali release. The film will be facing a box office clash with Aneez Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1.