Ranveer Singh never fails to hype his lady love, wife, and actor Deepika Padukone. The actor who just gave birth to a baby girl less than a month ago couldn't attend the Singham Again trailer launch, which was held on Monday.

Deepika Padukone essays the role of Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Fans were in for a treat seeing the star cast on the stage. However, Ranveer Singh filled in for Deepika Padukone's absence. The ever-energetic and enthusiastic Ranveer Singh spoke about his journey as a father and also shared how the little girl is keeping Deepika on her toes. He also shared that while Deepika takes care of the girl during the day. Ranveer Singh takes up night duties.

Heartbroken fans took to social media and expressed disappointment over Deepika's absence.

Several videos and pictures from the trailer launch have gone viral.

"Mulghi zaali re," Ranveer announced, referring to the arrival of his and Deepika's daughter.

Ranveer said, "Deepika is busy with the baby so she couldn't come. My duty is in the night that's why I came."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, 2024. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see a glimpse of a baby girl.