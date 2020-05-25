As the coronavirus pandemic persists keeping people in isolation, streaming platforms like Disney+ continues to be a source of entertainment at home and with June being almost here, these are the new titles that will be added in the sixth month by Disney+.

Among the new addition, the main attraction will be Kenneth Branagh's 'Artemis Fowl' based on Eoin Colfer's fantasy novel of the same name. The movie reportedly was to be released on May 29 but in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Disney decided to release the movie on streaming service.

Another title like 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief', a series centred on hero's epic journey will be hitting on Disney+.

For animation lovers, Tarzan and its 2005 sequel Tarzan II while Frozen fans can cheer for 'Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2,' a six-part documentary series following artists, filmmakers and cast as they make sequel to Disney's original 2013 animated film.

Apart from that here is the list of shows and movies hiitting in June

Movies

Releasing on June 12

Artemis Fowl

Walt & El Grupo

Releasing on June 19

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Releasing on June 26

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Tarzan

Tarzan II

TV

Releasing on June 5

Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet: Season 1

America's Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things: Seasons 1-2

Secrets of Wild India: Season 1

The Greeks: Season 1

Weird but True!: Seasons 1-2

Wild Hawaii: Season 1

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Releasing on June 12

Mighty Med: Seasons 1-2

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Releasing on June 19

101 Dalmatians: Season 1

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date: Season 1

Schoolhouse Rock: Season 1

Releasing on June 26

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Raven's Home: Season 3