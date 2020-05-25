As the coronavirus pandemic persists keeping people in isolation, streaming platforms like Disney+ continues to be a source of entertainment at home and with June being almost here, these are the new titles that will be added in the sixth month by Disney+.
Among the new addition, the main attraction will be Kenneth Branagh's 'Artemis Fowl' based on Eoin Colfer's fantasy novel of the same name. The movie reportedly was to be released on May 29 but in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Disney decided to release the movie on streaming service.
Another title like 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief', a series centred on hero's epic journey will be hitting on Disney+.
For animation lovers, Tarzan and its 2005 sequel Tarzan II while Frozen fans can cheer for 'Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2,' a six-part documentary series following artists, filmmakers and cast as they make sequel to Disney's original 2013 animated film.
Apart from that here is the list of shows and movies hiitting in June
Movies
Releasing on June 12
Artemis Fowl
Walt & El Grupo
Releasing on June 19
Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
Releasing on June 26
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Tarzan
Tarzan II
TV
Releasing on June 5
Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet: Season 1
America's Greatest Animals
Chasing the Equinox
Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things: Seasons 1-2
Secrets of Wild India: Season 1
The Greeks: Season 1
Weird but True!: Seasons 1-2
Wild Hawaii: Season 1
Women of Impact: Changing the World
Releasing on June 12
Mighty Med: Seasons 1-2
The Liberty Story
The Story of the Animated Drawing
Releasing on June 19
101 Dalmatians: Season 1
Big Sur: Wild California
Muppet Babies Play Date: Season 1
Schoolhouse Rock: Season 1
Releasing on June 26
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
Raven's Home: Season 3