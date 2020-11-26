It's been almost six months since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last but fans still can't keep calm.

From boycotting movies to boycotting celebrities, several hashtags have been trending on social media amid the nepotism debate. And today Sara Ali Khan became the victim of these trollers after the trailer release date of Coolie No. 1 starring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan was released along with their film poster.

The actress was trending on Twitter after the makers of Coolie no.1 announced its release date. She was questioned by the NCB for nearly five hours in Bollywood drug probe. Here are some of the tweets.

#CoolieNo1 trailer is going to release and we all know what we have to do SSRians !! Sara Ali Khan cheated Sushant and alleged him as a druggie infront of NCB remember it ... #CBINameSSRKillers #SaraAliKhan — Anwesha Pandey ( SSRian )?♥️ (@I_am_SSRian) November 26, 2020

BOYCOTT BOLLYWOOD FOR LIFETIME ?????



SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT AMAR RAHE ????????#SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/5heDwP83Tz — Jeet Rai (@JeetRai31807412) November 24, 2020

Sara Ali Khan still being investigated by NCB in relation with SSR case but producers releases her movie in market



We have to make this 2nd biggest flop movie after Sadak2 #CBINameSSRKillers #BoycottBollywood #SaraAliKhan #VarunDhawan #CoolieNo1 #BoycottCoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/g9R2Mcmoz2 — Nitika Singh? (@itsNitikaSingh) November 26, 2020

The trailer of 'Coolie No 1' will be out on November 28 and the film will release this Christmas. The film was scheduled to release in theatres but couldn't because of the Coronavirus pandemic.