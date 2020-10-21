https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/750625/amit-sadh-reminisces-good-old-days-kai-po-che.jpg IBTimes IN

Actor Varun Dhawan has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to speculative reports concerning him and his work. The actor who is quite active on social media keeps a check on false news and replies firmly with accurate news.

Varun Dhawan calls outs media for fabricating stories.

A renowned portal claimed that his father David Dhawan is working on the modern-day remake of Amitabh Bachchan's cult film Namak Halaal which will star Varun Dhawan in the lead.

This piece of news certainly didn't go down well with the actor, and he immediately took to social media and dismissed the false and fabricated story.

Varun shared the article link on his Twitter and clarified the news.

Here's what Varun Tweeted.

"Guys, u can write how many ever make-belief stories about me but don't make up things about my dad. This is a completely fabricated story will see u Christmas C to make u laugh." wrote the actor.

This isn't the first time Varun has dismissed rumours speculating his work. He has always called out media for fabricating stories.

On October 7, an article about Coolie No 1 was published by a portal. The title of the article read as"Split wide open". The source stated that Varun and his father David Dhawan reportedly had a disagreement over the release platform for Coolie No 1 - David Dhawan wants the film to release on an OTT platform. In contrast, Varun wants the film to open in theatres.

Slamming the report and the publication, Varun Dhawan tweeted: "Maybe until I don't give you an interview you shouldn't write on my behalf, sir."

Check out the Tweet below.

Maybe until I don't give you an interview you shouldn't write on my behalf sir ? https://t.co/vJYLdyge83 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 7, 2020

Varun Dhawan clocks 8 years in the industry.

Varun Dhawan completes 8 years in the industry thanks fans for their constant support.

It's been 8 years since this journey began between me and u. Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love. pic.twitter.com/RCHfnFdGzX — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2020

"It's been eight years since this journey began between you and me. Thank you for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love," Varun tweeted along with several moments with fans, press tours and promotions.

"When I cried, you cried when I laughed, you laughed, but most importantly, I know you cared for everything I did, and that's the most important thing. Be safe," he added.

When I cried u cried when I laughed u laughed but most importantly I know u cared for everything I did and that's the most important thing. Be safe love Varun. pic.twitter.com/PyIcgGiQsq — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2020

Walk down the memory lane.

Varun, son of director David Dhawan, entered Bollywood as an actor with Student Of The Year in 2012. He worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the 2010 drama My Name Is Khan.

From playing a smalltown boy in Badrinath Ki Dulhania to being a dancing star in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3, from his intense roles in Badlapur and October to fun films Dilwale, Dishoom, Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2 -- he has showcased himself as a Bollywood package in many roles.

Forthcoming film

Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. Varun Dhawan co-stars with actress Sara Ali Khan in the movie. In the new film, David Dhawan has cast his son Varun in the role originally played by Govinda while Sara has stepped into Karisma Kapoor's shoes. The shoot of Coolie No 1 wrapped in March, just days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. The film was supposed to release in theatres on May 1 but was postponed because of the lockdown.