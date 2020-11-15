Owing to the rise in the number of cases and pandemic Diwali has been rather low-key this year. Certain states have banned the use of firecrackers to avoid noise and air pollution. As a lot of COVID-19 patients are recuperating in the hospital.

Keeping all this in mind Diwali this year is cracker free. However this hasn't killed the vibe of the festivity and amid these dark times Diwali this year has managed to keep families together, indulging in sweets and lighting up diyas at home.

Yes, Diwali this year is indoors, but that hasn't stopped our Bollywood celebs to dress up their best and send warm wishes to their fans.

Sharing their new experience of just getting dressed to stay at home and enjoy food, conversations and the little joys this around, stars from Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and many more posted beautiful pictures and messages on their social media.

Let's take a look at who wore what in the pictures below:

Working Diwali

Neetu Kapoor celebrates working Diwali without Rishi Kapoor.

Diwali was a different experience for actor Neetu Kapoor this year after the passing away of actor husband Rishi Kapoor in April. The actor celebrated the festival with the team of her comeback film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. Neetu shared a picture with co-star Anil on Instagram from their Diwali celebration and wrote, "New experiences, every day!! A very different Diwali this year, but grateful for how loved you are all making me feel. Happy Diwali to one and all, let's spread the light of joy and positivity!#jugjuggjeeyo."

Neetu wore a blue silk kurta-churidar, and Anil donned a black kurta-pyjama, and a matching stole, Varun was in a casual tee and track pants. The film stars Neetu, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

B-Town couples who set the Instagram on fire with their oh so romantic pictures

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali together, posing with a chef and other staff members at home. Although Alia didn't post any photo with Ranbir and Ranbir as we know is not present on any social media site, the photos have still gone viral.

Ranbir wore a red kurta with black pants and had a red tilak on his forehead, and it seems the photo has been taken after a puja. Alia wore a black Anarkali with chandelier earrings.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas

Priyanka celebrated the festival with her husband, singer Nick Jonas in London. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse from their celebration and to wish the fans on Diwali. "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours," the actress captioned the picture with Nick on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Besides Anushka-Virat, Deepika took to Instagram to share a love-filled picture with her husband, actor Ranveer. "दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं Happy Diwali #HappyDiwali @ranveersingh (sic), Deepika wrote alongside the picture. In the picture, the couple is seen dressed in traditional attires. While Deepika is wearing a red outfit, Ranveer wore an orange kurta.

Shahid Kapoor twinned with darling wifey Mira Rajput.

Shahid Kapoor was twinning with his wife Mira Rajput in black on occasion. Shahid also made a rangoli.

Check out below

Sonam Kapoor and husband, Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor wished everyone on Diwali with a stunning photograph of herself with husband Anand Ahuja. Both of them can be seen twinning in black ensembles. "Happy happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year from us to you (sic)," she captioned the photo.

Sonam Kapoor missed celebrating the festival of lights with her family. For the Kapoor's, Diwali is a grand affair, and the actress definitely missed not being a part of it. She shared a family picture featuring Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Karan Boolani and herself. Everyone in the photo is dressed in traditional outfits.

Sonam captioned the photo as, "Diwali is about family. And my family really loves celebrating it with all our friends and family. Next year it'll be that again, I know it. I miss them with all my heart. And I hope I see them soon together,"

She also shared a photo with Anand Ahuja and his family and wrote, "Happy Diwali from the Ahuja's. I miss home, I miss the food, and I miss Delhi. But all will be well again, and it's a new year and a new beginning."

Celebs who wore ensemble designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan

Sara channelled her inner nawab in a beautiful silhouette, royal blue kurta with antique intricate gold zari embroidery and a lime dupatta with a classic badla zari border. Accessorising her look with a pair of emerald and gold earrings accented with pearls, Sara completed her look with a pair of golden juttis.

Leaving her mid-parted hair open, the diva opted for minimalistic makeup with a dab of nude lipstick and mascara-laden eyelashes. Her outfit and jewellery both were credited to Manish Malhotra's designer collection.

Janhvi Kapoor

Joining the world of Manish's zari work, Janhvi stunned in a classic yellow saree from the designer's Ruhaaniyat collection that was smeared with traditional intricate zari embroidery that added a festive finish.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla

Sharing a picture in a black and golden traditional outfit designed by Bollywood's most popular designer, Sidharth Shukla wrote, "We've all fantasised wearing a Manish Malhotra creation...... sadly I couldn't afford it ... but this Diwali I have my customised Manish Malhotra creation ...... a very big Thank you to the one n only @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld Happy Diwali to all."

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutari opted for a red dupion crepe kurta matched with dull green raw silk flared pants with tila border and a ravishing blue Banarasi dupatta, all from the Indian designer's festive collection. Pulling back her mid-parted hair in a low bun, Tara flaunted a pair of heavy jhumkis and completed her look with a tiny blue bindi to enhance the ethnic look further.

Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aryan, who celebrated Diwali at home owing to the ongoing pandemic, looked dashing in a classic grey and ivory Manish Malhotra kurta, featuring colours and intricate Dori Resham embroidery. "Diwali aa Gayi. Ab sab theek ho jayega. Happy Diwali," he captioned one of the images on Instagram.

Divas who looked pretty in pink

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked mesmerizing in a pink saree. She was seen holding a diya in the picture.

Ananya Panday

The 'Khaali Peeli' actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink crop top and skirt as she posed with a smile on her face for the paparazzi who were waiting outside Bunty Sachdeva's residence to capture the celebrities attending the Diwali bash.

Ananya opted for a crop top that featured detailed embroidered with silver sequins and teamed it with a long skirt in the same shade. The actress rounded off her look with loads of mascara, pink blush and glossy lipstick.

Alia Bhatt

Alia wore pink, but unlike a designer outfit, the actress wore a lehenga made from a 100 per cent waste organic fabric which involved the efforts of 13 karigars and featured drawings by 35 children. While the baby pink lehenga had the names of the children from AOL free schools embroidered on it, the karigars worked across many months and prepared the ensemble in 4 months.

On the eve of Diwali, Alia Bhatt was spotted partying with her friends, also wearing a pop pink lehenga.

Vision in white: Actors who kept it sober

Anushka Sharma

Mom-to-be Anushka, who is back in Mumbai after a long sojourn in the UAE where her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, was playing in the Indian Premier League, gave a glimpse into her celebration. Sharing a photo as she looked gorgeous in an ivory kurta-churidar, She captioned the picture as, "Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat. And it was great. I hope you all had a beautiful Diwali."

Virat Kohli

Along with Anushka, Virat also took to Instagram to share a video to wish his fans and followers on Diwali. "Happy Diwali #ShubhDiwali2020 #ReelsWaliDiwali," Virat captioned his video.

Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently in Punjab shooting for his upcoming flick 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Kiara Advani, took to his social media handle, decked up a pristine white kurta, to extend Diwali wishes to his fans.

Vicky Kaushal

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

Soha and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu added to the splash of colours on our social media feeds in twinning purple outfits. Kunal contrasted them in a pastel green kurta teamed with a pair of the white pyjama.

The Khans!

Comment below and let us know who was best dressed and who overdressed!