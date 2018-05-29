Disha Patani has been scorching the internet with her sun-kissed bikini pictures for the past couple of days. But do you know her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff has also accompanied her to the holiday destination? Yes, the lovebirds have reportedly in the Maldives, having booked a secluded villa at a private island resort to spend some quality time with each other.

After Disha shared a picture of her posing in a black monokini, Tiger Shroff too shared a video of him diving into the Indian ocean while performing a somersault.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff have been liking and commenting on the couple's individual Instagram posts which is making fans curious whether the Shroff family has given their nod to the relationship.

Earlier in January, Tiger and Disha were in Maldives together in a hush to ring in the New Year in high spirits. The duo mesmerized their fans by showing off their hot bods on social media.

"It's a private island resort, and they have booked a secluded villa for themselves. They had stayed at the same resort during their holiday in January this year. They didn't get a chance to celebrate the success of Baaghi 2 due to their hectic schedules. So, the two decided to take off to spend quality time together," a source close to the couple was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

As both Tiger and Disha are water babies and love water sports, they chose the secluded island destination for a quick getaway.

"Disha loves all kinds of water sports including scuba diving and deep sea diving. Tiger, too, loves water sports," the source added.

Check out the pictures from Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's private gateway here:

?? A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 28, 2018 at 9:47pm PDT

?? A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 27, 2018 at 10:15pm PDT

#crashlanding #mothernature #chillinwithmyfellowfishies A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 28, 2018 at 5:28am PDT

Well, Tiger and Disha are surely giving their fans some serious relationship goals.