Disha Patani has reportedly been replaced from Ekta Kapoor's KTina. The actress who had shot for the film for a couple of days before the lockdown, is now reportedly being replaced with Shraddha Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The film is based on the life of Ekta Kapoor and thus, it doesn't come as a surprise that the renowned producer has shown her utmost involvement in the project.

What went down

A Bollywood Hungama report quotes a source saying that Disha Patani had done the pre-production meetings and also shot for the film for almost a week in 2019. But, due to the lockdown everything was put on hold. However, now, due to creative differences and Disha Patani allegedly throwing her weight around, makers have decided to replace her.

"Post the lockdown, multiple issues began cropping up between the lead actress (Disha Patani) and the producers. In fact, even during the shoot, there were issues between Disha and Balaji Motion Pictures on creative aspects. From creative differences to more mundane starry airs from Disha's side, that led to widening rifts; it was becoming difficult for Ekta and Disha to be on the same page," the source told BH.

Who might be the replacement

The report further added, "Now, given that KTina is based on Ekta Kapoor's real life, she was very involved with the project and wanted everything to be perfect. With less than cordial behaviour of the female lead, Ekta had no choice but to pull the plug and sack Disha."

The report goes on to add that the problems between Disha and Ekta were evident for a while. The makers had also approached Ananya Pandya and Nushrat Bharucha but it didn't work out with the two.