It's Diwali eve and Bollywood celebs are busy attending Diwali parties in the city. After a star-studded party hosted by Ramesh Taurani, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, and Producer Anand Pandit, Ekta Kapoor hosted a party at her residence in Mumbai last night.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash had several other Bollywood celebrities in attendance among them were Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, who was accompanied by sister Shagun Pannu, Karan Johar, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain. Disha Patani to name a few. The celebs had put their best fashion foot forward. However, actress Disha Patani was trolled mercilessly for her looks. Read on to know why!

Netizens trolled Disha Patani for going under the blade

Last night, Disha Patani looked gorgeous in a red lehnga at Ekta Kapoor's star-studded pre-Diwali bash. But sadly, it's her face that has become the talk of the town.

Netizens accused Disha of getting nose and face fillers. A user wrote: "Has she done any face surgery?" Another one exclaimed, "Did she do nose fillers or something happened with my eyes?"

Some even praised her for her outfit.

A user mentioned, "You have raised the temperature."

Disha and Tiger's sister Krishna are best friends and often upload posts together

On her Instagram, Disha shared a reel featuring her interaction with the paparazzo from Ekta Kapoor's party.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff dropped a lovely comment on Disha's post. She wrote, "LOVE the outfit!"

Disha and Tiger Shroff broke up

Reportedly, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have ended their relationship. However, neither has ever spoken about their personal life on a public platform.

According to a report in the Bombay Times earlier, Tiger was reportedly too obsessed with his career and fitness and didn't have much time to invest in a relationship. However, Disha was hopeful that things would take a turn for the better. The one-sided relationship had led to problems between the two of them.

Professional front

Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns and will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra.