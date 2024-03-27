It was a night of glitz and glamour at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024 held in Mumbai last night. The star-studded event saw celebrities making an appearance looking their fashionable best. The Grazia People's Choice (Female) award went to Disha Patani and the Fashion Trailblazer award went to Sobhita Dhulipala.

The Fashion NXT award went to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Forever in Fashion was bagged by Karisma Kapoor. The People's Choice (Male) was given to Bobby Deol and Ananya Panday won the Gen Z Style Star. Shraddha Kapoor emerged as the Fan Favourite and Karan Johar was bestowed with the Style Connoisseur award.

Disha Patani made a dreamy entry wearing a plunging off-shoulder gown. The Baaghi actress looked ethereal in the white flowy gown and definitely emerged as one of the best dressed at the event. Mrunal Thakur arrived with a different look and made heads turn. The Jersey actress looked ravishing in a barbie doll haircut and a white dress paired with a sharp blazer.

Ananya Panday oozed boss woman vibes in a striped black pantsuit. And giving her a tough competition was Shraddha Kapoor in her fuss-free white bodycon look. The diva seemed to enchant the crowd with her beauty and dazzling smile. Mouni Roy too oozed sensuous vibe in a black body-hugging dress and wet hair look.