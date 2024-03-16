Disha Patani is an avid social media user and often shares day-to-day happenings of her life and stunning pictures on her Instagram feed. Be it her latest outings, movies, and brand promotions, diva Disha's Ig handle is a treasure trove of the best moments of her life.

Disha's high-octane workout videos on social media show the amount of effort she puts in to stay fit. Her hourglass figure symbolises her hard work and discipline. Just like the amount of love she receives for her perfect curves.

The actor is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna which was released on Friday, March 15, 2024. The entire last week the trio were seen busy promoting the film.

Several videos and pictures from their promotion have gone viral.

A video shows Disha Patani leaning towards Sidharth Malhotra.

In the clip, Disha was seen talking to someone, and she was sitting close to Sidharth and apparently, a person was trying to click their picture, that's when Disha came closer to Sidharth seemingly looking uncomfortable with Disha leaning on him.

Netizens slammed Disha for doing saw and told her that she forgot that he is married to Kiara.

A user wrote, "Does she not have any manners? Imagine if a man did this, the trolling would be at another. Irrespective of gender, everyone should respect others' relationship/marital status.."

Another mentioned, "In this video, she is wrong for sitting on his lap since he is married .. i mean i wouldn't allow my husband to do that but it's not Sid's fault all Sisha's fault.

The trio were in Delhi to promote their film and several videos from their visit have surfaced online.

One of the videos shows Disha Patani pushing Sidharth Malhotra and stealing Raashii Khanna away

In one of the clips, Disha and Sidharth were seen in an ice cream parlour, wherein Disha was seen tasting ice cream flavours, while Sidharth was seen shooting her video in Delhi.

Yodha's trailer focuses on a flight being highjacked wherein Disha plays an air hostess while Sidharth leads the rescue operation. Raashii plays his love interest. Yodha marks the trio's first film with each other and is set to release on March 15.