There's no secret that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been seeing each other for quite a while now but none of them have ever openly confessed about their love for each other. The two have always maintained that they are very good friends and admire each other but it hasn't been enough for their fans who are eagerly waiting for them to announce their relationship soon.

So when a fan on Twitter asked Disha about why she and Tiger have never acknowledged their relationship in public, the Bharat actress replied saying that both of them are shy to express their feelings so nobody's breaking the ice. She also said that she has been trying to impress Tiger for many years but haven't succeeded till date.

"I've been trying for so long, it's been so many years and I've been trying to impress him. Now I've done this film Bharat where I'm doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he'll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn't mean he's impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he like's everybody's pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He's shy and I'm shy so nobody's breaking the ice," Disha Patani was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

It's a known fact that Disha has been a frequent visitor to the Shroff family and often seen spending some quality with them. In fact, Ayesha Shroff and her daughter Krishna have often seen showering her love on Disha on social media and seem to be getting along quite well with her. Jackie Shroff had even gone on record to say that his son has found a girlfriend and he was very happy about it "lekin usko ek tichki diya hai maine."

Similarly, when Tiger was earlier asked about rumours about his relationship with Disha, he said that some amount of speculation is good. His statement hinted that Tiger might be enjoying the kind of attention he and Disha are getting and may want to keep their fans waiting for some more time.