Salman Khan starrer Bharat involves two divas – Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif. While it is clear that Disha has a much smaller role as compared to that of Katrina in the film, the former has no qualms about being overshadowed by the Fitoor actress.

Disha said that the thought of being overshadowed by Katrina did not even come to her mind, and she is too happy to be a part of such a big film.

"Bharat is a different story altogether. It is about this man and his journey. So, I did not see a scope for all these things happening. For me, it doesn't even matter if my part is very small. I always believe in doing something which leaves a mark. I am hoping people can relate to the character and live through that circus era which was there a few years back. I did not think of all these things honestly, I was just too excited for the part and I am very selfless when it comes to choosing films or doing a particular role," Disha told Pinkvilla when asked if she was worried about being overshadowed by the other actress.

Showing great deal of positivity, Disha further said that it was a good opportunity for her to learn from such a big star cast.

"I always see what am I doing in the film, that's the most important thing. In fact, I am only happy to have worked with such a great ensemble cast. Who doesn't want to work with such great actors? Salman Sir, Katrina Ma'am, or Tabu Ma'am, Sunil Grover, a lot of learning is involved," she told the entertainment portal.

The trailer of Bharat showed Disha romancing Salman, but as his character grows in the film, he shared screen space with Katrina. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is slated to be released on June 5.