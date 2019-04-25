After Raveena Tandon, Manisha Koirala, Katrina Kaif and Kajol, Disha Patani continues the Bollywood legacy with her stunning yellow saree look. Disha not only aces the look but the young actress also flaunts her sizzling moves alongside Salman Khan in the new song from Bharat.

Disha, who has donned a yellow saree in the latest song, not only lends an indian flavour to the song but the diva also looks jaw droppingly hot in the saree avatar. Many leading actresses in Bollywood were seen in blue, green, pink, red color saree's but the yellow color has its own charm. Not many B-Town actresses have gotten the opportunity to be decked in yellow but, Disha has not only nailed the flamboyance in 'Slow Motion' but the actress has so made a statement, on how to carry the saree in Vogue.

It is to be credited that in the early stage of her career only, Disha has gotten an opportunity to showcase her dancing prowess alongside Salman Khan.

Raveena Tandon in 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', alongside Akshay Kumar thrilled the crowd with her hot moves, while Manisha Koirala in 'Rimjhim Rimjhim' looked every bit innocent and ravishing in 1942 Love Story, alongside Anil Kapoor.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan also matched their steps in the romantic number 'Gerua', from the film Dilwale and so did the stunning Katrina Kaif with Akshay Kumar in 'Gale Lag Ja' from the film De Dana Dan.

In Slow motion mein, which is the first song from the film Bharat, Disha not only aces the Saree look but the glimpses of the song also reflects Disha's character of playing a trapeze artist in the film, where the actress is seen hanging through ropes with Salman. With the yellow saree look Disha Patani not only continues the Bollywood trend but the actress takes it to the next level.

Bharat, which traces the journey of Salman Khan for six decades in which the actor will be spotted in six looks will be seen romancing Disha in the early phase of life.

Disha has been soaring the temperature on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which collected more than Rs 100 crore at the box office, Disha will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.