Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Samantha Akkineni are gearing up to shoot their next movies Disco Raja and O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave, respectively. Their stories have been leaked and they appear to be similar.

Months after the release of U-Turn, Samantha Akkineni announced her next movie titled O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave in December 2018. Nandini Reddy is directing the movie, which is bankrolled by Suresh Productions and Sunita Tati under the banner of People's Media Factory.

O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave is an official remake of Korean film Miss Granny, which revolves around the story of an elderly woman who regains her youthful appearance after visiting a mysterious photo studio. Samantha Akkineni is playing dual roles, while Lakshmi, Rao Ramesh and Naga Shourya essay other important roles.

On the other hand, director Vi Anand announced his next film titled Disco Raja starring actor Ravi Teja on the latter's birthday, January 26. The makers claimed that the film has a fresh subject, but they have kept its story under wrap. However, it was reported that mass maharaja essays dual roles and he appears as father and son in the movie.

It is rumoured that the story of Disco Raja has been leaked. According to the reports, it is about an old man who suddenly disappears and then makes his comeback in a young avatar to take revenge. The leaked story has fuelled speculations that both the movies deal with the same subject, with the only difference being the gender of their protagonists.

If you look at outline stories, both the film appears to be similar, but it is not true. Disco Raja is set to be a revenge drama and it will be high on action quotient. On the other hand, O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave is touted to be a comedy film and the story of Miss Granny is completely different from Disco Raja.