The year 2018 was a totally disappointing year for all the big Khans in Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' and Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindostan' which hit the theatres amid huge expectations literally bombed at the box-office, while Salman Khan's 'Race 3' failed to live up to the expectations as it collected just Rs 165 crore at the worldwide box-office.

In 2019, the fans of these Khans are expecting something big from the Superstars, but recent news coming out from Bollywood is not that promising, and credible sources indicate that neither Shah Rukh nor Aamir will have theatrical releases this year.

Bad news for Aamir and Shah Rukh fans

Earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan will play the lead role in the Rakesh Sharma biopic. But later, the actor opted out of the film and it was later learned that King Khan will be doing 'Don 3'. Farhan Akhtar will be directing this mega-budget movie, and it will once again showcase Shah Rukh playing the role of the dreaded underworld don.

However, there are only minimal chances that 'Don 3' will release this year. It should be noted that all the holiday releases in this year are already being locked by other movies, and if the makers of 'Don 3' plans to release this flick this year, they will be compelled to select a non-holiday. In all probabilities, Farhan Akhtar and crew will not take this risk, as it may affect the initial collection figures of the flick.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is apparently busy with the production works of his mega-budget web series Mahabharata. As he is busy with the works of this outing, he may not sign any other feature film in 2020.

Salman fans in an ecstasy

However, fans of Salman Khan have something to rejoice this year, as his movie 'Bharat' will grace the big screens on June 5. The film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has previously made blockbuster movies with Salman including 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Katrina Kaif is playing the lead female role in 'Bharat', while the supporting cast includes big names like Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani.