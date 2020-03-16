Two Kerala women - Nimisha alias Fathima from Thiruvananthapuram, and Sonia Sebastian alias Ayesha of Ernakulam - who fled to Afghanistan and joined ISIS now want to return home given they are not arrested and allowed to meet their families, according to a video released by StratNewsGlobal website. The women said that their husbands, who were ISIS terrorists, have been killed.

Sonia alias Ayesha, who converted to Islam from Christian, said that she was "disappointed" with her life in Afghanistan and wanted to return to her in-laws. Nimisha alias Fathima, who was a Hindu and converted to Islam to join the ISIS-led community in Afghanistan also expressed her wish to return home to her mother Bindu Sampath.

Following the collapse of ISIS citadel, around 900 terrorists of the banned organisation had surrendered before the Afghan security forces. Sonia and Nimisha were among the 10 Indians who were part of the terrorist group rounded by Afghan security agencies.

The two ISIS brides from Kerala

Sonia Sebastian from Ernakulam had converted during her college days and changed her name to Ayesha. She later married Abdul Rashid, the ring leader of the Kasargod IS module. Nimisha, who too had converted to Islam changed her name to Fathima and tied the knot with Esa alias Bexin, formerly a Christian. Nimisha was a dental student and married Bexin without informing her mother. The couple was believed to have been radicalised to join ISIS.

Nimisha alias Fathima was among the 21 people from Kerala who fled the country and joined ISIS in Afghanistan. The marriage between Nimisha and Bexin was reportedly arranged by Abdul Rashid, husband of Sonia Sebastian aka Ayesha.

Rashid was a computer engineer while Sonia was an MBA degree holder, who worked with an NGO named Peace Educational Foundation (PEF). In 2016, they were accused of radicalising 22 youths to join the terrorist organisation. Rashid became the ring leader of the first group of Malayalees that joined the ISIS. He was killed in a US airstrike in Afghanistan's Khorasan province. Sonia has a daughter named Sara from her marriage with Rashid.