In a strange incident from Mumbai, a 28-year-old man had disappeared in July after telling his wife he had COVID and was 'going to die'. The police had been trying to find him for months now, and finally did in Indore.

The man was located in Indore, where he had gone to be with his lover. He has been brought back to Mumbai.

Mumbai man goes to Indore on the pretence of COVID

Coronavirus has led to a lot of changes and stigma in society against ill-health. However, there are some who are misusing and adding to the serious issue of shame that comes with the virus. The fear of infecting and infection isn't a laughing matter.

A 28-year-old married man had left Mumbai on July 24th according to a TOI report, telling his wife he had COVID-19. Further scaring his wife he said he was, "going to die," over phone. Since then he had been untraceable. The family found his bike abandoned in the Vashi area and alerted the police.

Police launched a full-fledged search for the missing man. In what ensued, police went to COVID care centres, hospitals and his family was left to assume the worst. Moreover, they didn't find a lab that had tested someone by his name, local reports said. When the police tried to trace his phone, it appeared to be switched off.

Senior inspector Sanjeev Dhumal was quoted by the portal as saying, "Last week, we traced his phone location to Indore." This brought to light his extramarital affair. What was more, the man had rented a place in Indore where he was living with his lover and had changed his identity as well. It was this Wednesday that he was brought back to Mumbai and left with his wife.