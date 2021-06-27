Director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya has tied the knot with TNPL cricketer Rohit Damodaran in a private ceremony on Sunday, 27 June. The wedding took place with Covid-19 restrictions in the presence of limited guests in Mahabalipuram.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and Subramanian Ma, Minister of Family and Welfare, were the prominent people from the political circle to grace the wedding.

The first pictures from the wedding are out in which the ministers and the family members are seen wearing masks even as they pose for the camera except for the married couple.

The bride is seen wearing a silk saree, while the groom has donned an off-white kurta and sherwani.

Aishwarya is the eldest daughter of Shankar and his wife Eshwari. She is a doctor by profession. Whereas TNPL cricketer Rohit Damadaren is the son of industrialist Damodaran, the owner of Madurai Panthers cricket team.

It is unfortunate that Shankar's mother Muthu Lakshmi passed away in May at the age of 88.

Meanwhile, reports say that Shankar wants to organise a grand wedding reception once the Covid-19 situation returns to normalcy.

Shankar's Next Movie

On the professional front, Shankar is busy with the Hindi remake of his blockbuster film Anniyan. The Bollywood flick has Ranveer Singh in the lead role which was enacted by Vikram in the original.

However, Lyca Productions is trying to prevent him from working on this movie without completing his long-delayed flick Indian 2, which stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh.

The production house wants him to complete Indian 2 and approached the court to halt his Anniyan remake.