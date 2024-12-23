Shankar is all set to present to us the magnum opus film Game Changer starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Surya. During a pre-release event of Game Changer in Dallas, he spoke about his unfulfilled collaborations over the years.

Shankar revealed that he had dreams of collaborating with the big stars from industries, but those stories never came onto the board. He revealed that for the past 15 years, he had a dream of collaborating with Game Changer actor Ram Charan's father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, but that didn't work out for the two.

He also spoke about wanting to collaborate with Superstar Mahesh Babu, but that also did not happen.

He then wanted to work with Prabhas during the pandemic about a film that unfortunately did not come to fruition either.

Shankar mentioned how everything fell into place for him to work with Ram Charan and expressed how he got an opportunity to show his love to the Telugu audience through Game Changer.

"For the past 15 years, I have wanted to make a film with megastar Chiranjeevi, but it didn't work out. Then I wanted to make a film with Mahesh Babu, but that didn't happen either. During the pandemic, I had discussions with Prabhas about making a film, but it didn't come to fruition. Eventually, everything fell into place to make a film with Ram Charan garu. I got the opportunity to show my love to the Telugu audience with him in Game Changer," filmmaker Shankar said.

During the event, Ram Charan shared an anecdote about him attending Shankar's film Snehitudu pre-release event. He recalled being so nervous that he couldn't speak to him. He also revealed that he had thought about asking the director to make a Telugu film either with him or someone else but could not say it.

Ram Charan further praised the director Shankar and compared him to Sachin Tendulkar as the King of Indian Cinema.

It has been 5 years since Ram Charan featured in a solo film. He revealed that this project was very special for him and assured the audience that the movie would not disappoint anyone.

Game Changer is all set to hit the big screens on the 10th of January 2025.